Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $13.75. Ameresco shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 44,811 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut Ameresco from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W lowered Ameresco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Ameresco Trading Down 5.8%

The firm has a market cap of $700.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $352.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $323.71 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business's revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This represents a 24.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,974.26. This represents a 2.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,264 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $74,767,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,230,000 after purchasing an additional 214,918 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,100,116 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 968,528 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 397,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameresco by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 464,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company's stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

