American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16, Zacks reports. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group updated its Q3 2025 guidance to -0.600--0.100 EPS.

AAL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 63,386,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,494,860. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an "unchanged" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.89.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

