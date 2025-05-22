American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,238.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,551 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 105,726 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,243 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company's stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

