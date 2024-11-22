American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $17.71. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 812,097 shares changing hands.

Get AEO alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,406.24. This trade represents a 31.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 417.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 141,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $536,142,000 after buying an additional 310,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $62,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company's stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Before you consider American Eagle Outfitters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Eagle Outfitters wasn't on the list.

While American Eagle Outfitters currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here