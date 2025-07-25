American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Up 4.6% - Should You Buy?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 3,141,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,191,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.45.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company's stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

