American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Lowered to $323.00 at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $367.00 to $323.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the payment services company's stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $350.86.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.39. The company had a trading volume of 204,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,009. American Express has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $323.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.02. The stock has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. This trade represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 189,746 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $60,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here