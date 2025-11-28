American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.88 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 112690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Get AHR alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $51.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 362.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is 714.29%.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $994,096.80. Following the sale, the director owned 21,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,082,924.64. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,475,699. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 25,360 shares of company stock worth $1,229,398 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 350.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,149,000 after buying an additional 3,547,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $569,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,861 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,097,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 103.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,556,000 shares of the company's stock worth $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While American Healthcare REIT currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here