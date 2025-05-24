American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,040. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

