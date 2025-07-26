American Superconductor (AMSC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect American Superconductor to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.27 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.89%. American Superconductor's revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $43.20. 1,002,958 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,948. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 2.91. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The firm's 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 122,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $3,236,865.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,304,486 shares in the company, valued at $34,425,385.54. This trade represents a 8.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 414,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,936,886.40. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,088 shares of company stock worth $4,952,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,961 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,682 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 202,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,190 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,295 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Superconductor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Articles

