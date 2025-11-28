Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,413,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session's volume of 1,251,219 shares.The stock last traded at $4.4450 and had previously closed at $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $4.90 price target (up previously from $3.40) on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $4.90.

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Americas Gold and Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

