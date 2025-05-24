Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $179,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle acquired 110,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $16.82 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Americold Realty Trust's revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Americold Realty Trust's payout ratio is -213.95%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm's real estate portfolio.

