Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a 4.1% increase from Amerigo Resources's previous dividend of $0.02.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $217.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

