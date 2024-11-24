Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Round Hill Asset Management's 2nd Largest Position

Round Hill Asset Management trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,319 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 9.5% of Round Hill Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Round Hill Asset Management's holdings in Amgen were worth $14,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.57.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $294.53 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $316.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.68 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen's payout ratio is 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

