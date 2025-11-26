Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Ellen Rosenberg Sells 23,621 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD - Get Free Report) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 23,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 507,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,100. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ellen Rosenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Ellen Rosenberg sold 36,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%

FOLD traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 3,136,374 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.The company had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 178.4% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $68,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,741,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $18,540,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 641.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,533,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 3,057,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 635.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,359,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 2,902,375 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.57.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

