Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Down 5.4% - Here's What Happened

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 11,043,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 3,786,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Aminex Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £92.41 million, a P/E ratio of -82.42 and a beta of -0.03. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.21.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

