AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

AMMO Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of POWW opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. AMMO has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of AMMO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 600,757 shares of the company's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $17,622,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,870 shares of the company's stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,022 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

