AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Here's What Happened

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.72. 177,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 910,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Get AMN alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 4.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $795.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.16.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $689.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMN Healthcare Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMN Healthcare Services wasn't on the list.

While AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here