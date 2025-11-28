Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading Down 4.6% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
AMN Healthcare Services logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 4.6% intraday to about $16.42 with trading volume roughly 44% below the stock's average, signaling a notable price pullback on lighter activity.
  • Analyst views are mixed: AMN holds an average rating of "Hold" with an average price target of $21.75, based on four Buy, two Hold and two Sell ratings and several recent target changes.
  • The company beat Q3 EPS and revenue estimates but reported revenue down 7.7% year‑over‑year and a negative net margin (-10.75%), highlighting profitability pressures despite the beat.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.4210. Approximately 516,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 919,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.19.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,176,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 932,269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 491,454 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 321.4% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 639,863 shares of the company's stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 488,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $8,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company's stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AMN Healthcare Services Right Now?

Before you consider AMN Healthcare Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMN Healthcare Services wasn't on the list.

While AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Enter your email address and we'll send you our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Front-Run Buffett's Shocking Gold Move
Front-Run Buffett's Shocking Gold Move
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines