AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading Down 4.6% - Time to Sell?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.4210. Approximately 516,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 919,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Get AMN alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.19.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,176,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 932,269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 491,454 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 321.4% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 639,863 shares of the company's stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 488,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $8,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company's stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMN Healthcare Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMN Healthcare Services wasn't on the list.

While AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here