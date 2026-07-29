Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.3 billion-$9.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

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Amphenol Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $178.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.78. The firm has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in Amphenol by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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