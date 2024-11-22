Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) CFO Sandra Wallach Sells 17,158 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Wallach sold 17,158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $33,629.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 696,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,438.32. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMPX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. 1,177,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,991. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $205.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 152,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPX shares. Northland Capmk raised Amprius Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $8.17.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

