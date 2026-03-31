Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 12.2% Higher - Here's Why

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) rose 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.5160. Approximately 4,411,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,887,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.75.

View Our Latest Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 11.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 3.04.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $10,522,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,538,416.57. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $5,933,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,299.84. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,147,226 shares of company stock valued at $41,879,047. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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