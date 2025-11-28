Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Up 4.6% - Still a Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.3040. Approximately 2,350,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,173,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPX. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 4.6%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 2.87.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,024 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,241.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 821,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,285,266.08. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 1,000,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $10,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,606,443.60. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,093,679 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,284. Insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,737,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,450,000 after buying an additional 1,784,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock worth $25,031,000 after buying an additional 1,263,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $11,392,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amprius Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amprius Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Amprius Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here