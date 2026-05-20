Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch Purchases 16,001 Shares

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 16,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.28 per share, with a total value of $788,529.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,741,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,796,480. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jan Philipp Jenisch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 3,000 shares of Amrize stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $149,880.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 7,000 shares of Amrize stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.12 per share, with a total value of $343,840.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 21,417 shares of Amrize stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $1,063,782.39.

On Friday, March 6th, Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 60,000 shares of Amrize stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.05 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00.

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Amrize Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of AMRZ stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. 894,171 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,386. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.14. Amrize Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's payout ratio is 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amrize by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,770,926 shares of the company's stock worth $1,722,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 4th quarter valued at $929,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amrize by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,133 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 4th quarter valued at $615,406,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amrize by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,674,921 shares of the company's stock worth $532,076,000 after buying an additional 156,903 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMRZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amrize from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amrize

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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