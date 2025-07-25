ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $6.74. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts: Sign Up

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $862.61 million for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ams-OSRAM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ams-OSRAM wasn't on the list.

While ams-OSRAM currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here