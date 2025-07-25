Free Trial
ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

July 26, 2025
ams-OSRAM logo with Computer and Technology background

Key Points

  • ams-OSRAM AG's share price experienced a significant drop, opening at $6.74 after closing at $7.76, indicating a gap down ahead of trading on Friday.
  • The company has a **market capitalization of $1.34 billion** and reported a **negative P/E ratio of -4.16**, reflecting its current financial struggles.
  • In its latest quarterly earnings, ams-OSRAM reported a loss of **($0.13) earnings per share** along with revenues of $862.61 million.
  • ams-OSRAM operates in **LED and optical sensor solutions**, targeting various markets including automotive, consumer, and medical technology.
ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $6.74. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $862.61 million for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

Search Headlines