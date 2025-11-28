Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
ams-OSRAM logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down to $4.81 from $5.07 (about a 5.1% drop) on very light volume (140 shares traded), signaling short-term selling pressure.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: the consensus rating is "Reduce" after Jefferies cut the stock to Hold and Barclays reiterated a "cautious" view.
  • The company has a market cap of ~$960.5M with a negative P/E (-6.77) and net margin (-3.27%), elevated leverage (debt/equity 2.03) despite a revenue beat of $997.1M for the quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ams-OSRAM.

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.81. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMSSY. Barclays reaffirmed a "cautious" rating on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Report on AMSSY

ams-OSRAM Stock Down 5.1%

The firm has a market cap of $960.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $997.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.90 million. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ams-OSRAM Right Now?

Before you consider ams-OSRAM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ams-OSRAM wasn't on the list.

While ams-OSRAM currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Enter your email to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Trump's Law S.1582: $21T Dollar Revolution Coming
Trump's Law S.1582: $21T Dollar Revolution Coming
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines