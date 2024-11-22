Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 6,054 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $311,357.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,961.44. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Roblox alerts: Sign Up

Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $540,455.22.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. 6,787,997 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roblox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roblox wasn't on the list.

While Roblox currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here