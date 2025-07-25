Free Trial
ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Trading Up 6.1% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
ANA logo with Transportation background

Key Points

  • ANA Holdings Inc. shares rose 6.1%, closing at $4.00 after previously finishing at $3.77, with trading volume significantly down by 92% from average levels.
  • The company's market capitalization stands at $9.40 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59, indicating relatively stable stock behavior.
  • In its latest quarterly earnings, ANA reported earnings per share of $0.05, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.02 and generating revenues of $3.92 billion.
  • ANA operates in various segments related to air transport and travel, providing services both domestically in Japan and internationally.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.
Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) were up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

ANA Trading Up 6.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.65 billion. ANA had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

