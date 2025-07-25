ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Trading Up 6.1% - Still a Buy?

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) were up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

ANA Trading Up 6.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.65 billion. ANA had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

