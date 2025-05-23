Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.54% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.48.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.33. 2,199,489 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,235. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,975,681,000 after buying an additional 359,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,248,971,000 after acquiring an additional 247,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,755,958,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,582,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

