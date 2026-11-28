Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Cameco from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cameco from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Paradigm Capital began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $148.12.

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Cameco Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.22. Cameco has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Cameco had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its position in Cameco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,854 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 18.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco is a Canadian company that mines, processes and sells uranium, a key fuel for nuclear power plants. Its activities include uranium exploration, mining and milling, as well as refining and conversion services that prepare uranium for use in the nuclear fuel cycle. The company's uranium operations include assets in Saskatchewan, Canada, and an interest in the Inkai uranium mine in Kazakhstan. Cameco supplies utilities and other customers around the world, and its Canadian facilities include a uranium refinery in Blind River and a conversion plant in Port Hope, Ontario.

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