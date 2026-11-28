IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $740.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $627.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $800.00 to $710.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $717.27.

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IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of IDXX opened at $721.91 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $595.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.56. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $500.61 and a twelve month high of $757.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 71.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 2,203 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total value of $1,172,172.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,941.44. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 3,979 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.64, for a total transaction of $2,740,098.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,896.64. This represents a 49.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,428 shares of company stock worth $28,567,934 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,442,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 129,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $1,249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops and provides diagnostic, information technology and related products and services, primarily for the veterinary market. Its offerings include in-clinic diagnostic analyzers and tests, reference laboratory services, and software that helps veterinary practices manage clinical and business operations. The company also provides diagnostic products for livestock and poultry health, as well as water testing solutions used to monitor water quality. IDEXX serves customers around the world through its international operations and distribution network.

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