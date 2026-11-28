MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSIF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Income Fund from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on MSC Income Fund in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on MSC Income Fund from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MSC Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on MSC Income Fund from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Income Fund currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.42.

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MSC Income Fund Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MSIF opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $551.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.17. MSC Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSIF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MSC Income Fund by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,150 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, North Ground Capital bought a new stake in shares of MSC Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $6,220,032.

MSC Income Fund is a business development company that provides financing to privately held U.S. businesses. It seeks to support companies' growth and other business needs through a portfolio of debt and equity investments. The fund focuses on lower middle-market and middle-market companies, offering financing that may be used for acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancing, and growth initiatives. Its investments include secured debt and, in some cases, equity interests. MSC Income Fund is externally managed by MSC Adviser I, LLC, an affiliate of Main Street Capital Corporation.

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