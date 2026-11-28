Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Reddit from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Reddit from $185.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Reddit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reddit from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.24.

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Reddit Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $263.50. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.55.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $894.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $874.91 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 32.10%. Reddit's revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reddit will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steve Huffman sold 17,308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.57, for a total value of $2,744,529.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 336,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,348,022.24. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $5,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,012,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,683,620.04. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,924 shares of company stock worth $35,744,683. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Reddit by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,572,000 after purchasing an additional 280,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,587 shares of the company's stock worth $517,197,000 after purchasing an additional 237,523 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 12,577 shares of the company's stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,678,000. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its position in shares of Reddit by 102.3% during the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 19,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates an online platform where people share posts, ask questions and discuss topics in user-created communities known as subreddits. Members can comment on content and vote on posts and replies, helping surface discussions across areas such as news, entertainment, hobbies and technology. The company offers its platform through its website and mobile apps, along with services for advertisers and tools for community moderators. Reddit generates revenue primarily through advertising and also licenses data to third parties.

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