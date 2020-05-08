BidaskClub Upgrades Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to Strong-Buy

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STMP. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities raised Stamps.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $194.88 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $199.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.22.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $132.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $683,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,274 shares in the company, valued at $363,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 222.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

