Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.49% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTNT. Cfra upped their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.31.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $23.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.12. 4,901,358 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,126. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. Fortinet's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock worth $4,805,465. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

