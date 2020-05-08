IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.71.

IDXX stock opened at $294.26 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $296.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $246.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.53% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company's stock worth $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19,761.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,053 shares of the company's stock worth $53,790,000 after purchasing an additional 220,935 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company's stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company's stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

