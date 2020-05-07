Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $20.68. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nutanix shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 234,478 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.59.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $511,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $121,018.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $587,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945 in the last three months. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company's stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,866 shares of the technology company's stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 60.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,950 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $342.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve

The quaint correction that was labeled the “tech wreck” of 2018 seems like a distant memory to investors. What also seems like a distant memory is any thought of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.



At the end of 2018, the Federal Reserve had raised its benchmark federal funds rate. With the trade dispute with China dragging on, there was increasing pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates. When interest rates are lower, stocks will generally rise as investors have no other option for growth.



In July 2019, the doves got their wish. But in a move that now seems to be a “what did they know move”, the Fed dropped rates again in October. The market soared to record highs in January and early February. Since mid-February however, the market has fallen dramatically, and the Fed juiced the market one more time by cutting rates down to levels not seen since the financial crisis.



None of us know for sure when the U.S. economy will be opened up. And while stocks are still a good investment, not every stock is a smart investment at this time. But some stocks perform well when interest rates are falling and that’s why we’ve prepared this presentation.



These six stocks stand to benefit from both low-interest rates and the unique economic conditions being brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

View the "6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve".