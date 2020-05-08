Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Outperform Rating at Cowen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor company's stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00. Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the company's previous close.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company's fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Qorvo by 1,617.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Qorvo by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 76,264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 73,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,683.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,756 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

