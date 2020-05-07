Robert W. Baird Boosts Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $9.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 17.80% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $5.60 to $6.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.95.

ZNGA traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 39,906,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,936,115. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.00, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 807,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,081,295.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $30,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $522,892.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 58.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zynga by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

