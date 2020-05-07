Robert W. Baird Increases Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $39.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.00% from the company's current price.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business's 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. Trimble's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,493,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company's stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

