Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Citigroup's price target points to a potential downside of 19.22% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $17.65.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. 25,284,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,504,199. The business's fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at $929,424,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $23,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 83,541,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at $777,774,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,504,304 shares of company stock worth $118,995,118 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Snap by 2,335.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.



