Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.88.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $150.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.33. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company's revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,775,029.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $40,124.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,386 shares of company stock worth $13,023,098 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wafra Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 166,371 shares of the software company's stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Splunk by 3.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56,241 shares of the software company's stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 29.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the software company's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $11,361,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Splunk by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,693,072 shares of the software company's stock worth $213,716,000 after acquiring an additional 240,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company's stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

