Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the biotechnology company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective points to a potential upside of 41.98% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,228 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,061,370.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,310 shares of company stock worth $3,621,047. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,473 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 173,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company's stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

