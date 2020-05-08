SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.78.

SunPower stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.50 and a beta of 2.25. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.92 million. The company's revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,095.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $378,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,748,553 shares of company stock worth $22,902,084 and sold 59,577 shares worth $535,321. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $10,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,463 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 163,193 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $8,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 219,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $4,125,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

