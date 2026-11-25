Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBRK. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rubrik from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rubrik from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rubrik from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.33.

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Rubrik Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $427.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Rubrik's revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.470-0.530 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $84,075.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,430.68. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $293,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $293,175. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 129,583 shares of company stock worth $14,142,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth approximately $19,185,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 7.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rubrik by 2,720.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,769,000 after buying an additional 158,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc. is a cybersecurity and data-management company that helps organizations protect, monitor and recover their data across on-premises systems and cloud environments. Its offerings are designed to support data security and cyber resilience, including recovery from ransomware and other cyber incidents. The company's Rubrik Security Cloud platform brings together data protection, threat monitoring and recovery capabilities. Its services help customers manage and secure data across diverse infrastructure, applications and cloud providers.

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