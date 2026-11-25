Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $487.00 price target on the credit-card processor's stock. Wedbush's price target suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock's previous close.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $420.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $443.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $430.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirty-five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $444.60.

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $415.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $747.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Visa has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $442.23. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $396.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.05.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit-card processor reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 70.50% and a net margin of 51.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Fabara sold 3,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.09, for a total value of $1,438,929.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,348,251.17. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 5,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.22, for a total transaction of $2,445,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,722.28. This trade represents a 27.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,244 shares of company stock valued at $11,063,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates a global payments network that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its network supports the authorization, clearing and settlement of electronic payments, including transactions made in person and online. The company's services include payment processing, fraud prevention, identity and risk management, and money-transfer solutions such as Visa Direct. Visa-branded credit, debit and prepaid cards are issued by participating financial institutions; Visa generally provides the network and related services rather than issuing cards or extending credit directly to consumers.

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