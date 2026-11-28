Equities research analysts at Zacks Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Neuroscience (NASDAQ:ASPE - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Aspen Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Aspen Neuroscience from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aspen Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aspen Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get Aspen Neuroscience alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Neuroscience

Aspen Neuroscience Stock Up 8.5%

Aspen Neuroscience stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Aspen Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Neuroscience

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,589,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,836,980. The trade was a 38.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson bought 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,589,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,836,980. This trade represents a 38.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,333,333 shares of company stock worth $49,999,995.

About Aspen Neuroscience

Aspen Neuroscience is a biotechnology company developing personalized cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Its approach uses a patient's own cells to create replacement cells intended to restore function lost through disease. The company's lead candidate, ANPD001, is an investigational autologous cell therapy for Parkinson's disease. It is designed to replace dopamine-producing neurons and is being evaluated in an early-stage clinical trial. Aspen's therapies remain investigational; the company does not have an approved commercial product.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aspen Neuroscience, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aspen Neuroscience wasn't on the list.

While Aspen Neuroscience currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report