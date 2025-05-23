Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stepan's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stepan in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Stepan's current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan's Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get Stepan alerts: Sign Up

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stepan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Report on SCL

Stepan Price Performance

Stepan stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Stepan had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $593.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stepan's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,252,914 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $68,960,000 after purchasing an additional 331,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at $7,545,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 638,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $41,311,000 after buying an additional 108,556 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at about $4,971,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 383,685 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 74,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In related news, Director Susan Lewis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $31,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,452.88. This represents a 35.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Stepan's payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stepan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stepan wasn't on the list.

While Stepan currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here