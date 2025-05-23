Analysts Set Expectations for Copa's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Copa's current full-year earnings is $15.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa's Q3 2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.51. Copa had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $899.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $888.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The business's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Copa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $104.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Copa has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $107.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $36,000. Wishbone Management LP lifted its stake in Copa by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 472,500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $43,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Copa by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,554 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Copa's payout ratio is 43.96%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

