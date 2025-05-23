Analysts Set Expectations for Coty's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Coty in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Coty's current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coty's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $5.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Coty from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Coty Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE COTY opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. Coty has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -494.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Coty's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 693,961 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Coty by 1,990,624.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company's stock worth $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,906 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 304,797 shares of the company's stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 93,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 104,349 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company's stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

