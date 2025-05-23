Analysts Set Expectations for TopBuild FY2026 Earnings

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $21.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $22.98. The consensus estimate for TopBuild's current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TopBuild from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.22.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $280.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $295.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,633 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in TopBuild by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,159 shares of the construction company's stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in TopBuild by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 35,562 shares of the construction company's stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 430.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

